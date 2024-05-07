Farm Online
Home/Agribusiness

ANZ carves up beef price and profit myths: Shoppers are subsidised

Andrew Marshall
By Andrew Marshall
May 7 2024 - 12:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Increased export sales mean Australian shoppers pay relatively stable and low beef prices. File image.
Increased export sales mean Australian shoppers pay relatively stable and low beef prices. File image.

Shoppers may feel they have had a bad deal from recent years of high supermarket food prices for staples such as beef, but in reality Australia's taste for red meat is subsidised by our growing export trade.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Andrew Marshall

Andrew Marshall

National agribusiness writer

Andrew Marshall is the group agribusiness writer for ACM's state agricultural weeklies and websites. He is a former editor at The Land and has worked in various Rural Press group roles in Canberra, North Richmond (NSW) and Toowoomba (Qld).

More from Agribusiness

Get the latest Farmonline news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.