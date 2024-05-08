Preg testing breathalyser for cows wins Beef 2024 ag startup title

This year's pitch finalists were Dr Phillip Zada, with livestock facial recognition platform, Stoktake; grazier Luke Chaplain with his drone mustering system, SkyKelpie; Rob Kelly and his Agora Livestock digital stockbook for cattle buyers; Marie Ellul, from ART Lab Solutions, which can detect a foetal heart rate at 30 days of livestock pregnancy; Bovotica chief executive officer Andrew Leech's probiotic drench to turn cattle methane into fatty acids for weight gain; Beau Skerrett and her portable plastic panel to improve stock movements in yards; and Joanne Barber's Magic Meat Powder which converts low value meat into a nutrient-dense food supplement.