Farm Online
Home/Dairy
Comment

Dairy farmers' right to choose representation reaffirmed by minister

By Ben Bennett, Australian Dairy Farmers President
April 4 2024 - 12:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Dairy farmer representatives from across Australia have unanimously endorsed and supported the need for ADF to pursue a sustainable funding model. ADF will now consult with farmers on how they want to be represented, and how to best fund this. Picture by Shutterstock
Dairy farmer representatives from across Australia have unanimously endorsed and supported the need for ADF to pursue a sustainable funding model. ADF will now consult with farmers on how they want to be represented, and how to best fund this. Picture by Shutterstock

Australian Dairy Farmers (ADF) has welcomed Agriculture Minister Murray Watt's recent comments acknowledging industry reform is an issue for dairy farmers, who have a right to choose how they are represented and how they resource their representative bodies.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

Get the latest Farmonline news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.