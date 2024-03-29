Agribusiness buzz in brief

Ridley Corporation's latest growth aspirations in the pet food market have been short circuited by Danish group BHJ's purchase of southern NSW-based Stoughton Group.
Staughton, which has the Murray River dry pet food range and raw meat and offal brand, Cool Off, is headquartered at Howlong, and was on stockfeed manufacturer, Ridley's acquisition radar.
The family-owned business, which had revenue of $157.9 million in 2022, has instead sold to
Denmark's BHJ for about $100 million.
Late last year Ridley bought the New Zealand-based trans-Tasman frozen meat blocks business, Oceania Meat Processors, and was reportedly the underbidder for Staughton.
BHJ, which is backed by a US investor group, supplies raw materials and ingredients originally sourced from Danish abattoirs to the pet food, stockfeed, pharmaceutical and energy industries globally.
Staughton's Murray River products include the Open Paddock brand sold by Woolworths; Balanced Life, sold in pet stores in Australia and the US, and the Vet's All Natural formulated nutrition range for raw feeders.
Insurance group QBE and the Elders farm services business have extended their access and brand licensing arrangements for Elders Insurance to 2050.
Elders owns 20 per cent of the Elders Insurance joint venture with QBE.
The current arrangement, which involves QBE underwriting Elders branded farm insurance and other products, was not due to expire until 2036.
Elders also provides sales and support services, access to its branch network and intellectual property to the joint venture, which generates about $27 million in annual dividends and fees for the agribusiness group.
Managing director, Mark Allison, said the company's extensive portfolio of insurance products and personalised service through its network was a highly successful joint venture "for the benefit of our shared clients and both of our businesses".
WFI Insurance and Farmsafe Australia have forged partnership to promote safer work practices on farms and raise awareness of farming risks.
The partnership will see WFI Insurance take on the role of ambassador for Farmsafe Australia and sponsor the annual 'Safer Farms Report to be published during National Farm Safety week from July 14 to 20.
Farmsafe Australia considered WFI's personal relationship model as an additional benefit to the partnership, enabling WFI representatives the opportunity to deliver vital safety information to clients first-hand when visiting farms.
Farmsafe Australia chairman, Felicity Richards said the two organisations had a natural alignment as both sought to reduce accidents, injuries and fatalities on farms, helping lift awareness of the significant risks farmers were exposed to while working with large animals, chemicals, machinery and heavy loads, often in remote and solitary situations.
The Department of Agriculture, Fisheries and Forestry has negotiated new technical market access into Pakistan for bovine semen and embryos.
Australia has exported 100,000 doses of cattle semen to Pakistan since 2020, conservatively estimated to have been worth $2 million.
"Through securing a bilaterally agreed protocol this market is expected to grow to $9 or $11m a year," said DAFF's head of trade, Matthew Koval.
He said the arrangement was a big accomplishment for Australia's germplasm industry, given Pakistan had been a high priority market since negotiations began in 2022.
"Australia has a strong reputation for strengthening the productivity of cattle herds internationally especially in the face of climate change through genetic selections for heat tolerance, increased lactation yields and fertility," he said.
"The security of agreed conditions of trade brings stability and strength to the market for Australian exporters."
Queensland Sugar Limited's managing director for the past 12 years, Greg Beashel, will step down on June 30, replaced by marketing general manager, Mark Hampson.
Mr Hampson joined Australia's biggest sugar marketer in 2017 after 15 years in agricultural finance and trading, including corporate and institutional finance within the cotton, grains, beef and sugar industries.
"After 24 years in the industry, Greg takes with him a wealth of knowledge and experience that will be hard to replace, leaving big shoes for his successor to fill," said Canegrowers chairman, Owen Menkens.
"Greg has been a tremendous servant to our industry.
"I congratulate Mark on his appointment and, given our already strong relationship, I am confident he will be ready to make a positive contribution to the industry as an important leader."
Former chief of staff to then Deputy Prime Minister and Agriculture Minister, Barnaby Joyce, Diana Hallam, has taken over as chief executive officer of the Australian Forest Products Association.
Until earlier this month she was a first assistant secretary with the Department of Agriculture, Fisheries and Forestry.
Ms Hallam, who worked in Parliament House from 2014 to 2017 has also had senior roles at Toll Group and Singapore Airlines and holds degrees in arts (honours), science and technology (aviation), international law and professional communications.
AFPA chairman, Stephen Dadd, said her breadth of experience across senior levels of government, politics and the corporate sector would stand her in excellent stead to manage the challenges and opportunities facing the timber production sector.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.