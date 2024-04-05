Farm Online
Boss Engineering signs 50pc ownership agreement with Alceon Private Equity

Paula Thompson
By Paula Thompson
April 5 2024 - 12:30pm
An example of the products produced by Boss Engineering. Picture supplied
Boss Engineering has signed an agreement for Alceon Private Equity to become a 50 per cent owner of its engineering company, which is based in Inverell, northern NSW.

National Machinery and Ag Tech writer

Paula Thompson is ACM's National Machinery and Ag Tech writer. She has been an agricultural journalist for more than 20 years. Prior to her current role, she was a reporter with the Stock Journal, covering livestock markets and the grains industry.

