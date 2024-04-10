Farm Online
Home/Dairy

WA dairy breeder dominates April Australian Breeding Value release

Carlene Dowie
By Carlene Dowie
April 10 2024 - 5:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Ray Kitchen, Caranda Holsteins, Boyanup, WA, has dominated the latest ABV release with the top cow, top genomic bull and top Australian-proven bull. File picture
Ray Kitchen, Caranda Holsteins, Boyanup, WA, has dominated the latest ABV release with the top cow, top genomic bull and top Australian-proven bull. File picture

A Western Australian dairy breeder has dominated the latest Australian Breeding Values release with the top Australian-proven Holstein bull, top genomic Holstein bull and top Holstein cow.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Carlene Dowie

Carlene Dowie

Editor

Carlene Dowie is the editor of the Australian Dairyfarmer magazine and has more than 30 years' experience as a rural journalist.

Get the latest Farmonline news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.