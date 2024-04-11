Farm Online
Grain producers flag $400 million fusarium crown rot loss due to APVMA product assessment delays

JG
By Jason Gregory
Updated April 11 2024 - 5:10pm, first published 3:46pm
Grain Producers Australia southern region grower director Andrew Weidemann AM said the APVMA's "diminishing performance" was ringing alarm bells for farmers. Picture supplied.
Delays in registering new products by the nation's agriculture and veterinary chemical regulator was negatively impacting farm productivity and the competitiveness of Australian producers, with predictions $400 million will be wiped from this year's crop while industry awaits assessment of a fusarium crown rot pesticide.

