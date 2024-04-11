Farm Online
Home/Newsletter

Who breeds the Wagyu beef brands that melt in your mouth like no others

Shan Goodwin
By Shan Goodwin
Updated April 18 2024 - 12:56pm, first published 3:50pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Grand champions in the 2024 Wagyu Branded Beef Competition Mayura Station's Kristy and Scott de Bruin and farm manager Mark Oliver (at front), with (from left) sponsor Terry Donohue, from Ariat Australia and Jeremy Stuart, from reserve champion Andrews Meat Industries.
Grand champions in the 2024 Wagyu Branded Beef Competition Mayura Station's Kristy and Scott de Bruin and farm manager Mark Oliver (at front), with (from left) sponsor Terry Donohue, from Ariat Australia and Jeremy Stuart, from reserve champion Andrews Meat Industries.

South Australia's Mayura Station presented an exceptional eating steak from animal bred for a very high amount of unsaturated fat to take out the top gong in the 2024 Wagyu Branded Beef Competition.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Shan Goodwin

Shan Goodwin

National Agriculture Writer - Beef

Shan Goodwin steers ACM’s national coverage of the beef industry. Shan has worked as a journalist for 30 years, the majority of that with agricultural publications. She spent many years as The Land’s North Coast reporter and has visited beef properties and stations throughout the country and overseas. She treats all breeds equally. Contact 0427686187. E: s.goodwin@austcommunitymedia.com.au

Get the latest Farmonline news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.