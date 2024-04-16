Labor announces new environmental watchdog, fast-tracked renewable project approvals

The nation's first national independent Environment Protection Agency will be created and penalties beefed-up to include fines of up to $780 million and seven years imprisonment for breaches of federal environment law in major reforms announced on Tuesday.
The range of enforcement measures available for the new statutory environmental watchdog, charged with making development decisions and enforcing regulations, would include immediate 'stop-work' orders.
In announcing the second tranche of proposals under the government's 'Nature Positive Plan', Federal Environment Minister Tanya Plibersek said the package would include $100 million to accelerate environmental planning approval decisions, including those for major renewable and critical mineral projects.
This would be done through hiring more staff to assess project applications and introducing more nuanced planning processes and cross-government cooperation to assist business by clearly defining where developments can occur and where the 'no go' areas are.
The Victorian government recently came under fire for announcing snap plans to fast-track solar and wind renewable projects that will reportedly force farmers and local communities to the Supreme Court to protest approvals.
Meanwhile, the increased potential court-ordered pecuniary and custodial penalties flagged under the federal proposals would bring environment breaches into line with those handed out for serious financial offending, such as market manipulation and insider trading.
Ms Plibersek also said a second statutory body to be named Environment Information Australia would be established to provide stakeholders more transparency and better access to higher-quality environmental data.
In some cases this would enable the costly and time-consuming process of replicating scientific studies to be bypassed.
It has not yet been revealed when the third stage of the nature positive plan - a comprehensive exposure draft of the new laws to be released for public consultation prior to their introduction to Parliament - will be released but stakeholders believe it is likely land prior to next month's Federal Budget.
The $100m to fast-track approvals was set aside in last year's Mid Year Economic and Fiscal Outlook.
The NPP was first flagged to hit parliament by the end of last year, however Ms Plibersek recently said a reason for the delays was the hundreds of hours of stakeholder consultations needed to hash through the proposals.
"When I first announced the Nature Positive Plan, I said it would take a bit of cooperation, compromise and common sense to deliver. That's exactly how we're approaching the rollout," Ms Plibersek said.
"Our Government is doing more than ever to protect our country's natural treasures, native plants and animals, so Australians can continue to enjoy our lifestyle in the great outdoors.
"We're also working to support faster, clearer decisions for business. That greater certainty for business will help drive investment in nation-building projects."
Under the Environment Protection and Biodiversity Conservation Act, projects or developments such as mines, land clearing and forestry that might impact "animals, plants, habitats and places" of national significance require federal assessment and approval.
The act is currently policed with a range of measures, including the federal minister being able to apply for Federal Court orders to apply for financial penalties for contravention of the EPBC Act.
Recent notices for breaching the Act include for illegal land clearing, damage caused by earthworks and drainage that altered landscapes, the destruction of native vegetation and actions that impacted the habitats of endangered species.
In 2020, a company was forced to take mitigate its Monaro property in NSW after herbicides were found to have been applied to "a critically endangered ecological community."
Ms Plibersek promised to end native species extinctions when coming to office.
Both the EPA and EIA chief positions will be statutory office holders with independent functions.
Professor Graeme Samuel's independent review of the EPBC Act, released in October 2020, made 38 recommendations to fix and strengthen the laws he blasted as "ineffective", "outdated" and not fit for purpose.
