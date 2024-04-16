Farm Online
APVMA to remain in Armidale but will undergo major structural reform

JG
By Jason Gregory
Updated April 17 2024 - 1:30pm, first published 9:05am
Agriculture Minister Murray Watt has decided to keep the Australian Pesticides and Veterinary Medicines Authority headquarters in Armidale. Picture by Vanessa Binks.
The nation's trouble-plagued agriculture and veterinary chemical regulator will remain headquartered in Armidale where it will undergo a major restructure to regain both its independence and ability to "efficiently approve new, safe chemicals that help farmers do their job."

Jason Gregory

National Rural Affairs Writer

National rural affairs writer for ACM's agricultural print and digital publications, covering federal politics, agri-politics and life in the regions. 2023 National Rural Press Club award winner. Send story tips to jason.gregory@austcommunitymedia.com.au

