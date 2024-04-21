Farm Online
West of the divide, tip of the basin: farmers react to new fire ant infestation

By Jason Gregory
April 22 2024 - 6:47am
Multiple fire ant nests discovered at the tip of the Great Artesian Basin has farmers calling for urgent government action, fearing the pest will spread through one of the world's largest freshwater aquifers and trigger a 40 per cent reduction in agricultural output.

National Rural Affairs Writer

National rural affairs writer for ACM's agricultural print and digital publications, covering federal politics, agri-politics and life in the regions. 2023 National Rural Press Club award winner. Send story tips to jason.gregory@austcommunitymedia.com.au

