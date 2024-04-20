Farm Online
Home/Agribusiness/Carbon

Watt calls high-level agriculture sector sustainability summit

JG
By Jason Gregory
April 21 2024 - 6:45am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Federal Agriculture Minister Murray Watt has organised a national sustainable agriculture summit to be held in May. Picture by Vanessa Binks.
Federal Agriculture Minister Murray Watt has organised a national sustainable agriculture summit to be held in May. Picture by Vanessa Binks.

More than 150 farmers, peak agricultural and environmental lobby groups, researchers, energy experts and senior departmental staff will descend on the Darling Downs in late May for a high-level sustainable agriculture summit.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
JG

Jason Gregory

National Rural Affairs Writer

National rural affairs writer for ACM's agricultural print and digital publications, covering federal politics, agri-politics and life in the regions. 2023 National Rural Press Club award winner. Send story tips to jason.gregory@austcommunitymedia.com.au

Get the latest Farmonline news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.