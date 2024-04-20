Watt calls high-level agriculture sector sustainability summit

More than 150 farmers, peak agricultural and environmental lobby groups, researchers, energy experts and senior departmental staff will descend on the Darling Downs in late May for a high-level sustainable agriculture summit.
The event, organised by Agriculture Minister Murray Watt, will focus on how the sector can meet climate goals and contribute to the government's mandated economy-wide 2030 and net-zero by 2050 emissions reduction targets while "maintaining and improving productivity and profitability."
Several issues raised during previous stakeholder consultations, including standardised emissions calculations and reporting, research and development investment, capacity building and incentivising the adoption of new technologies and land management practices, will be key agenda items.
Mr Watt said the Ag and Land Sector Decarbonisation Plan would also be discussed, while reiterating that Labor would not be setting an emissions reduction target for the agriculture industry.
"The development of the plan signals our intention to work in partnership with industry, creating a joint vision to create an internationally competitive industry that not only navigates, but thrives, in a low emissions future," he said.
"This is an opportunity for the sector to continue its journey towards more sustainable production, while reducing its costs and lifting its profitability."
ACM Agri reported in March that farmers would not be required to hit net-zero emissions as part of the nation's green transition, but would be expected to reduce emissions to "contribute to achieving our economy-wide emissions reductions targets."
Climate change is already impacting farm profitability, with ABARES data released last year showing fluctuations in seasonal conditions over the past 20 years attributed to climate change was wiping $29,000 a year from the bottom line of farm operations.
Mr Watt said Australian farmers were "on the front line of climate change" and more severe and frequent natural disasters were having a direct financial impact on their businesses.
"For nearly a decade their pleas for a coherent climate policy fell on deaf ears from the Coalition, so they went it alone, setting ambitious targets that were not matched by government," he said.
"We will not be setting an emissions reduction target for our agriculture sector. The Albanese Government is determined to work with farmers and the wider industry to help them become more sustainable, more profitable and more productive.
"And as a proud exporting nation, it's also becoming more and more important from a trade perspective that our industry becomes more sustainable."
The government has already made direct investments in climate smart agriculture, including methane reducing feed supplements, and via government-industry Research and Development Corporations partnerships.
It is also helping to fund carbon farming projects.
Last year, Agriculture Ministers jointly endorsed the National Statement on Climate Change and Agriculture.
Meanwhile, National Farmers Federation president David Jochinke said the complexity of agriculture production made it difficult to abate and collaboration with other stakeholders was critical.
"Achieving net zero as a sector may be beyond what's technologically possible, so co-designing innovation and research with government needs to be a priority," he said.
The Ag and Land Sector Decarbonisation Plan is one of one of six such plans for various industry sectors under the Government's Net Zero 2050 Plan.
Farmers for Climate Action Chair and beef producer Brett Hall said while some farms had already achieved net zero emissions, "there is much to do across different commodities... to create a profitable, productive and sustainable agriculture sector."
"We welcome that Minister Watt has expressly stated that he will not be setting an emissions reduction target for agriculture," he said.
"We know agriculture can improve productivity as it reduces emissions, because we've already done it and we're doing it every day."
