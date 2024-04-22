Quibet sold before auction, reflecting demand for blue ribbon country

Quibet, a versatile 6995 hectare (17,283 acre) breeding, fattening, backgrounding operation estimated carry 800 breeders, has sold before auction, reflecting the ongoing demand for blue ribbon country in Queensland.
Offered by Lawson and Cherylee Kemp and Mitchell and Camille Kemp, the freehold property is located 100km south of Roma and 80km west of Surat in the favoured Maranoa region was scheduled to be auctioned on April 19.
However, a deal was struck on the Thursday, which marketing agent Daven Vohland described as a "very attractive price".
The strong Quibet sale follows on from the 8147ha (20,132 acre) Mungallala property Mount Lonsdale, which sold soon after auction for a stunning $20 million ($2455/ha/$993/acre), and the 4477 hectare (11,058 acre) grazing homestead perpetual lease Pameroo north of Roma for $26.2m ($5874/ha/$2378/acre).
However, the show stopper was the 10,210ha (25,230 acre) Central Queensland property Rockland Spring near Comet, which sold on a walk in, walk out basis $48.25 million.
Also showing the depth of the market was the $4.1m sale ($2011/ha/$814/acre) of Swaylands, which covers 2039ha (5038 acre) 10km from Blackall.
Quibet has about 5665ha (14,000 acres) of level belah scrub soils with some sandalwood, about 809ha (2000 acres) of box and ironbark country, and 323ha (800 acres) of edible mulga ridge. The balance is mixed belah, box and sandalwood country.
About 809ha (2000 acres) has previously been farmed, growing oats and wheat. That country was returned to pasture about 15 years ago.
There are strong buffel pastures across large parts of the property with a mixture of buffel, bluegrass, Mitchell, umbrella and kangaroo grasses over the remainder. There are also excellent herbages in the season.
The majority of the country has been stick raked and there is about 190ha (469 acres) that has been blade ploughed. The property has small areas of regrowth.
Quibet has a netted boundary and is divided into 13 well fenced paddocks.
The large set of permanent steel cattle yards are equipped with an undercover crush, calf branding cradle and water troughs.
The securely watered property has 17 dams and a bore drain system supplied by a share bore.
There are also semi permanent holes in Tartulla Creek as well as a waterhole at the homestead.
The average annual rainfall is about 533mm (21 inches).
Infrastructure includes a four bedroom colonial style homestead and a four bay machinery shed.
Daven Vohland, Vohland Real Estate, Roma, handled the marketing.
