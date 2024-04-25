Farm Online
Doubts rise that government's biosecurity levy will ready by July 1

By Jason Gregory
April 26 2024 - 9:00am
Nationals Senator Matt Canavan. Picture by Keegan Carroll.
With only 66 days left before the government's Biosecurity Protection Levy's promised July 1 kick-off, the architects of the contentious policy have been told that "I honestly don't think you guys are ready" during a probing Senate inquiry.

