Terry Richardson honoured with dairy Outstanding Service Award

April 22 2024 - 4:53pm
ADIC chair Ben Bennett presents the 2023 Pat Rowley Outstanding Service Award to Terry Richardson. Picture supplied
Former Australian Dairy Farmers (ADF) president and Warrnambool Cheese & Butter chair Terry Richardson has received the Australian Dairy Industry Council's (ADIC) 2023 Pat Rowley Outstanding Service Award.

