Terry Richardson honoured with dairy Outstanding Service Award

Former Australian Dairy Farmers (ADF) president and Warrnambool Cheese & Butter chair Terry Richardson has received the Australian Dairy Industry Council's (ADIC) 2023 Pat Rowley Outstanding Service Award.
This prestigious accolade recognises Mr Richardson's exceptional contributions and dedication to the dairy industry throughout his career.
Having moved from New Zealand to Australia in the early 2000s, his commitment to the dairy community spans four decades and two countries.
Mr Richardson became a member of the United Dairyfarmers of Victoria (UDV) Colac branch in 2004, before being appointed to the board of Warrnambool Cheese & Butter in 2007.
He later joined the ADF board in 2011 and served as ADF president and ADIC chair from 2017 to 2021.
Current ADIC chair Ben Bennett presented the award to Mr Richardson at a function in Melbourne on April 16 night.
Mr Bennett said Mr Richardson spearheaded pivotal initiatives aimed at fostering innovation, sustainability, and prosperity within the industry.
"Terry was heavily involved in crafting the Australian Dairy Plan and was instrumental in overseeing the introduction of the Dairy Code of Conduct," Mr Bennett said.
"With a passionate belief that the dairy industry holds an important place in Australian society, he has consistently gone above and beyond the call of duty to grow and promote dairy's valuable contribution to Australian communities."
ADIC deputy chair John Williams said Mr Richardson was a "true leader" and "statesman".
"As ADIC chair, Terry never lost sight of the target and what was in the best interest of the whole industry," Mr Williams said.
"He could deal with a myriad of personalities and provide a selfless rationale and steady influence in the face of individual self-interests.
"It is for this reason Terry is a well-deserving recipient of the Pat Rowley award."
