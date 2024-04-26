Farm Online
Home/Dairy

Path for dairy in South Australian launched as action plan released

Vanessa Binks
By Vanessa Binks
April 26 2024 - 5:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

The South Australian dairy industry is set to charge ahead with its new action plan to solidify its commitment to sustainability, profitability and export growth.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Vanessa Binks

Vanessa Binks

Markets Editor/Journalist

I am the Markets Editor and journalist at the Stock Journal. I am based at Nuriootpa in SA's lower north.

Get the latest Farmonline news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.