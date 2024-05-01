Farm Online
Deer industry to pay just $265 towards bio levy as farmers do it 'very hard'

JG
By Jason Gregory
Updated May 2 2024 - 7:00am, first published 6:45am
The deer farming industry is overwhelmingly composed of mainly mixed farmers chasing a side hustle. Picture supplied.
The nation's niche deer farming for meat industry will be asked to contribute just 0.0005 per cent towards the government's new $51.8 million Biosecurity Protection Levy - or $265 per annum.

