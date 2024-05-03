Farm Online
Exclusive

Senate committee will not receive container levy legal advice

JG
By Jason Gregory
Updated May 3 2024 - 4:04pm, first published 2:48pm
A Senate inquiry must report on the biosecurity protection levy without seeing the govenrment's container levy legal advice. File photo.
The federal government will not be providing its legal advice around the introduction of a so-called container levy despite the documents being requested by a Senate committee last week.

JG

Jason Gregory

National Rural Affairs Writer

National rural affairs writer for ACM's agricultural print and digital publications, covering federal politics, agri-politics and life in the regions. 2023 National Rural Press Club award winner. Send story tips to jason.gregory@austcommunitymedia.com.au

