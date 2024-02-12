Farm Online
Container levy still up in the air, government silent on legal advice

By Jason Gregory
February 12 2024 - 4:33pm
The federal government has refused to reveal whether it has or has not provided or received guidance relating to a long-awaited container levy being introduced in Australia due to legal privilege.

