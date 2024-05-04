Ellinbank smart dairy farm to open doors to showcase innovations

World-leading research will be on show at the Dairy Innovation Open Day at Agriculture Victoria's Ellinbank SmartFarm on Thursday, May 9, from 8.30am.
Farmers will get a first-hand look at the latest research underway at the SmartFarm to improve soils and pasture, optimise animal nutrition and reduce carbon emissions.
Hosted by Dairy Australia, Agriculture Victoria and Gardiner Foundation as part of the $42.5 million DairyFeedbase program, the Open Day aims to share the research outcomes of the program.
Dairy Australia chair James Mann said the Open Day was developed with farmers in mind to provide relevant research insights from across the program.
"All parts of the dairy industry will take something away from this event, which will showcase how we're using high-impact science to support farm profitability and reduce climate impacts," Mr Mann said.
Research scientists from Agriculture Victoria will discuss their findings across three sessions, joined by local farmers and industry leaders Graeme Nicoll, Grant Williams and Stewart McCrae.
Agriculture Victoria research director Professor Joe Jacobs said each session would be an opportunity to see the real-world applications of the collaborative research being undertaken at the Ellinbank SmartFarm.
"We'll also launch PastureSmarts - a new app-based technology enabling farmers to remotely optimise the productivity of their pastures - that was developed as part of the first stage of the DairyFeedbase program," Professor Jacobs said.
"It's gratifying to see this research leading to tangible benefits for farmers."
Gardiner Foundation chair Dr Len Stephens encouraged farmers and the wider dairy industry to attend the Open Day and be involved in advancing the industry.
"It's crucial to provide Victorian dairy farmers with research outputs that can be implemented on their farms," he said.
"This will indicate when research ideas have evolved into on-farm innovations, enhancing dairy farm productivity and ensuring a vibrant dairy sector.
"The Innovation Open Day is a valuable opportunity to explore the latest research and think about how it could be applied on your farm."
The Dairy Innovation Open Day is free event, but bookings are essential via the Dairy Australia website.
