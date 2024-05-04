Farm Online
Ellinbank smart dairy farm to open doors to showcase innovations

May 4 2024 - 1:00pm
Ellinbank SmartFarm will open its doors to dairy farmers on May 9. File picture by Carlene Dowie
World-leading research will be on show at the Dairy Innovation Open Day at Agriculture Victoria's Ellinbank SmartFarm on Thursday, May 9, from 8.30am.

