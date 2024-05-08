Farm Online
Ag pitched a long wish list, but what can it expect from the May 14 Budget?

By Jason Gregory
Updated May 9 2024 - 9:13am, first published 6:45am
Agriculture stakeholders are hoping for good news when Federal Treasurer Jim Chalmers hands down his third Budget on May 14. Photo by Elesa Kurtz.
Australia's treasurer, Jim Chalmers, is this week putting the finishing touches on his third Budget as an army of lobbyists and interest groups make last-ditch pitches for a slice of the nation's fiscal pie.

