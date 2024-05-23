Big south-east dairy farm now has a listed price of $10.1 million

One of South Australia's bigger dairy farms is now on the market with a selling price of $10.1 million after listing with new agents.
Bowd's Dairy near Mount Gambier regularly milks more than 700 cows through a 60-unit rotary platform.
Bowd's Dairy at Kongorong, 25km west of Mount Gambier, is on 280 hectares (692 acres) and has launched a new selling campaign with TDC Livestock and Property.
Bowd's Dairy was developed by Barry Bruce on a former sheep/dairy farm.
Average annual rainfall in these parts is said to vary from 700mm-900mm across the portfolio.
The listed price is a suggested $14,533 per acre.
That centrepiece of the farm, the 60 stall DeLaval rotary dairy, was built in 2017.
Underpinning the whole operation is the irrigation layout, featuring two pivots across about 140 acres of the property.
Agents said the dairy farm would appeal to those looking for well improved, managed and operational milking enterprise.
Water allocation is "a key to the property" the agents said, with 355 negalitres of taking licence and a further 90 megalitres of SPR available, there is the opportunity to expand into further intensive pursuits.
The dairy has a 25.5kl vat, lead in to accommodate 700 to 800 cows and two 48 tonne feed silos.
Soils range from productive brown loam to areas of heavy dark loam over stone at depth.
The western pivot has recently been sown to Tempo rye grass. The balance comprises of rye grasses, clovers and some phalaris. All in good health and with a solid fertiliser history.
The property is subdivided into 31 paddocks, serviced by a raised and recently renovated laneway system.
Further improvements include a five-bay high clearance machinery shed with hardstand, workshop and further shedding.
There is a three-bedroom stone home on the property with a renovated kitchen.
"A very neat and productive property with potential to expand," agents said.
For more information contact Tom Pearce 0427 642138 or Mark DeGaris 0428 372124 from TDC Livestock and Property.
