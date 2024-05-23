Farm Online
Big south-east dairy farm now has a listed price of $10.1 million

Chris McLennan
By Chris McLennan
May 24 2024 - 8:00am
FarmBuy Real Estate
Bowd's Dairy near Mount Gambier now has a suggested selling price of more than $10 million. Pictures from TDC Livestock and Property.
One of South Australia's bigger dairy farms is now on the market with a selling price of $10.1 million after listing with new agents.

