Government's first round of connectivity program closes - but more to come

Paula Thompson
By Paula Thompson
May 29 2024 - 6:30am
Northern Territory pastoralists Trudi Oxley and Paul Thomson have utilised the Federal Government's On Farm Connectivity Program. Picture supplied
Farmers have taken advantage of the first round of the Federal Government's On Farm Connectivity Program, which has now been closed after $15 million worth of grant applications were received.

