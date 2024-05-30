Farm Online
Fonterra announces opening milk price for season 2024-25

Carlene Dowie
By Carlene Dowie
Updated May 30 2024 - 12:03pm, first published 10:40am
Fonterra Australia managing director René Dedoncker has sought to reassure suppliers about the proposed sale of the business. File picture
Fonterra Australia managing director René Dedoncker has sought to reassure suppliers about the proposed sale of the business. File picture

Fonterra has announced an opening milk price of $8 a kilogram milk solids for 2024/25 - a drop of 13 per cent on last season's $9.20/kg MS price.

