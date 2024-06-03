Farm Online
Labor cans controversial PALM change, FWC raises minimum wage by 3.75pc

By Jason Gregory
Updated June 3 2024 - 2:16pm, first published 2:00pm
The federal government will now allow growers to offer 120 hours of work averaged over four weeks to short-term PALM workers from July 1, rather than the previously mandated 30 hours per week.
Farmers will no longer be forced to pay workers engaged under the Pacific Australia Labour Mobility scheme a mandatory minimum number of hours per week.

