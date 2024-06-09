Farm Online
Israeli project looks at how to keep cows and calves together on dairy farms

By Chris McCullough
June 10 2024 - 9:00am
Project leader and veterinarian Dr Sivan Lacker has developed a system to allow delayed cow-calf separation on her Israeli dairy farm. Picture supplied
Keeping calves with their mothers for longer periods after their birth has always been a controversial subject for dairy farmers, who cite concerns over cost, logistics and practicalities.

