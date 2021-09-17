Dairy Plan strategy urges shoppers to support, trust Aussie industry

A key commitment in the Australian Dairy Plan is to boost the industry's collective marketing effort with a high impact campaign promoting trust in the sector and demand for dairy products.

After the first five-month phase of the industry's latest advertising push consumer feedback found 63 per cent of those who saw the ads featuring Australian Rules' former Brisbane Lions' captain Jonathan Brown were now consuming more dairy.

Dairy Australia market strategy manager Glenys Zucco said while consumer research previously showed most Australians were aware of dairy's health benefits, being reminded of its natural nutrient richness and role in bone and muscle health had proven to help increase consumption.

Recent surveys showed Australians were also more aware than ever of how their purchasing habits could have a wider societal impact in farming communities and the environment.

However, consumers were confused about how to best support local dairy producers.

In response Dairy Australia's new "Buy, support, enjoy Aussie dairy" campaign, launched in February, built on its earlier "Dairy Matters" theme which emphasised why buying dairy mattered for health and enjoyment, and to support Australian livelihoods.

The new campaign, led by Dairy Ambassador and football identity, Brown, pushes positive messages about dairy food and the industry and highlights how consumers could assist regional communities.

Raised on a Victorian dairy farm, Brown starred alongside farmers and other real people in the supply chain, in television, radio, digital and social media advertising.

Processors, Fonterra, Saputo, Lactalis and Brownes Dairy contributed a combined $250,000 to pay for support advertising outside supermarkets.



The campaign's second phase runs until November, focusing on dairy's role in maintaining healthy bones and muscles.

A third, next year, will feature dairy in everyday moments, including healthy breakfasts, brunching with friends, sport and exercise workouts.

Ms Zucco said the launch phase attracted positive consumer responses, with 33pc of adults surveyed recalling seeing an ad.

About 86pc of those said they felt more supportive of the industry and 81pc were more supportive of dairy products.

When comparing consumers who recognised the campaign versus those who did not, there were significant improvements among shoppers who recalled the ads.

Those people were more likely to prefer buying Australian made dairy products when possible and made an effort to consume dairy daily, while also agreeing the industry was an essential part of the community and important to support.



Start the day with all the big news in agriculture! Sign up below to receive our daily Farmonline newsletter.

