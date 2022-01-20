The Murray-Darling Basin Authority has increased the amount of water released from Hume Dam to 17 gigalitres per day to manage inflows from Upper Murray catchments.



Hume Dam is effectively full, at 99 per cent capacity.



RELATED READING:

A recent fall of more than 25 millimetres of rain, in a short period, reduced dam airspace to 20 giglaitres, says Murray-Darling Basin Authority (MDBA) acting Chief Executive Andrew Reynolds.



"We anticipate flows downstream of Hume Dam will remain within the river channel however if rain and run-off are higher than expected, we may need to increase the release of water in the days ahead," Mr Reynolds said.



"The situation is quite dynamic, and our river operators are working round the clock and in close consultation with the Bureau of Meteorology and WaterNSW to manage releases from Hume Dam."

Releases started in early August, last year.

The Bureau is forecasting moderate rainfall for the rest of the week, with likely falls in the range of 10 to 25mm, although this can vary widely across the ranges and localised heavier falls are possible.

The MDBA's priority was keeping the dam safe, capturing and storing water and, where we can, mitigating floods.

With higher flows now in transit from Hume Dam and entering the Murray River from the Kiewa and Ovens rivers, low-level over-bank flows through the Barmah-Millewa Forest were expected to occur in coming days.

"The way we release water from Hume Dam is also considering water quality, with blue-green algae currently affecting the dam and low dissolved oxygen levels present immediately downstream," Mr Reynolds said.

"To help manage low dissolved oxygen, we are releasing some water through the valves.



"This creates a spray which entrains oxygen into the water as it enters the river."

Want to read more stories like this?



Sign up below to receive our e-newsletter delivered fresh to your email in-box twice a week.



The story Further Hume Dam releases first appeared on Stock & Land.