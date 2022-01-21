Tandara cow tops $27,000 at IDW sale

+4









Thirty-nine lots sold to $27,000 and averaged $7160 at the Create the Future STG Australia sale at International Dairy Week on Wednesday night.

The multi-vendor, multi-breed sale saw many lots available 'virtually' due to COOVID restrictions, and buyers were active both in the sale ring and through the Elite Livestock Auctions platform.

Dairy Livestock Services auctioneer Brian Leslie paid tribute to the amount of work by those involved to video and record the lots under COVID restrictions before the sale.

Mr Leslie said it was a different concept with some cattle on farm and some n the ring.

"I was really happy with the results for both buyers and sellers, breaking a record for the Brown Swiss," he said.

"It was a really solid sale with buying opportunities, but to average $7160 was pretty good going."



He said the coloured breeds were the "very best" that you can get and they sold accordingly, and there was a "very strong" representation from the Holstein and Jersey breeds" as well.

He said the record Brown Swiss was a magnificent cow and had earlier won its class and was reserve intermediate champion; its mother won her class and was reserve champion cow.

"She was a wonderful young cow and I don't think Tandara could offer any better," he said.

The top lot was Tandara Glenwood Heidi 303, a September 2019-drop cow that calved in September 2021, sold account Bendara Dairies and the Govett family, Dingee, Vic.

Buyers were the Maddy and Shelby Foot, Andtilda stud, Oxley Island, NSW.

Tops of the Holstein section was $10,500 for Lightning Ridge SMDW Chief Vera sold account Declan Patten and purchased by Gordon Pastoral, Tongala, Vic.

Three further Holstein lots made $10,000 including Murribrook Sidekick Vera, sold account Murribrook Holsteins, Moss Vale, and bought by P Fullerton, Nirranda, Vic.

An April 2021-drop heifer calf Guye Holdings Fortnite Monterey Silk sold account AD & MS Guye for $10,000 to STG Australia.

Lot 11 of the sale, Winwood Mirand Gucci, out of Rusty Red Jordy George-Red, sold for $10,000 account Mal Nikora and Kellie Bleijendaal, Longwarry, Vic, and was bought by PJ & CA Castles, Allansford, Vic.

Top of the Illawarra was lot 21 at $10,500 paid for Gorbro Sunsupreme Joan, out of Llandovery JR Joan 982.



The August 2020-drop heifer was artificially inseminated to Unstopabull-Red with sexed semen and sold account Gorbro and Craig Rapsely, Cohuna, Vic.



The buyer was G & A Meyland, Waaia, Vic.



Casey Treloar, Victor Harbour, SA, sold lot 26A, Finesse Reagan Maisie, for $10,000.

The August 2020-drop Ayrshire heifer was by Palmyra Berkley Reagan and out of Finesse Burdette Marcie.

It had earlier in the week been named the Ayrshire junior champion and youth show junior champion junior heifer - senior leader award.

A Guernsey calf, lot 22, went for $9500 to Fantasia Past Co, Allendale East, SA, for Brookleigh CD Ally sold account LF & JM Cleggett, Glencoe, SA.



The March 2021-drop heifer was by Dairyman Charming Craig -A2A2 - and out of Brookleigh Latimer Alyssa.

Top priced Jersey at $8500 was the final lot of the day, sold account John and Marg Cockerell, Numurkah, Vic, with Warrain Casino Empress 8.



The April 2020-drop heifer was due to calve in March/April 2022 to Warrain Game Boy, and was bought by A C Wright, Garfield, Vic.

STG Australia managing director Peter Semmens said the sale went extremely well and exceeded the expectations of vendors.

It was a "phoenix" sale, rising from the ashes of the 2021 COVID cancellation, he said.



The quality of animals was advantageous for the success of the sale.



Mr Semmens said starting the sale process in November was a challenge.



"But going forward we are committed to the future of the sale and in the future we will have a year to organise the sale, rather than two months," he said.



