Grass-fed lobby group consultation about to get underway

Cattle Council of Australia's long-serving policy director John McGoverne has been appointed to the chief executive officer role, after the departure of Travis Tobin.

Mr Tobin recently announced his intention to step down from the role for personal reasons.

Cattle Council president Markus Rathsmann said Mr McGoverne would ensure the peak body's important advocacy and policy work continues without interruption.



He will be in the role of interim CEO from February 1 until a new grass-fed producer organisation comes into force which is expected on July 1.

ALSO READ:

Mr Rathsmann said the change in CEO would not impact on the transition to that new industry body.

"The steering committee will soon start consultations with grass-fed beef producers in all states and territories," he said.

"CCA will continue to support the restructure process, after convening industry forums in September and October last year which brought together all those organisations with an active interest in national representation."

FBS biosecurity

A review of the biosecurity risks associated with importing foetal bovine serum into Australia is underway.

The Department of Agriculture, Water and the Environment is working on a draft report of the risks associated with bringing in FBS, from any country, for use in reproductive technologies, commercial production of veterinary vaccines or therapeutics, private industry research and development for vaccines or other therapeutic agents and basic research, teaching and diagnostic services.

Current applications for importation of FBS are assessed on a case-by-case basis.

The review will take into account new and relevant peer-reviewed scientific information, international standards, industry practices and operational practicalities.

Organic label fight

Australia is the last developed nation in the world without a mandatory domestic standard for the term 'organic' on product labelling.

Organic producers have been fighting to see this changed and have urged consumers to join the battle by completing a short online survey as part of the Australian Department of Agriculture, Water and the Environment's review of the domestic organic industry regulatory framework.

Australian Organic Limited chief executive officer Niki Ford said research had shown that one third of shoppers who had purchased an organic product in the past year believed they had previously been misled by organic claims on product packaging.

"This is an alarming rate. Consumers deserve to know when they are making a purchase that it is authentically organic," she said.

Ms Ford said regulating the term organic would help build consumer confidence, promote operator credibility and deliver industry-wide economic opportunities in global and domestic markets.

"Our certified operators work extremely hard to bring certified organic products to markets, while non-certified operators claiming to be organic may use chemicals or practises that are not allowed under organic standards," she said.

"Knowing that consumers will pay a premium price for organic branded goods, uncertified operators charge more for their products, and undermine the credibility of the operators who are doing the right thing."

To complete the survey, go to the AOL website: austorganic.com. The survey closes on 1 February.

Rabo's new food and agri leader

Rabobank has appointed Stefan Vogel as general manager of its food and agribusiness research division, RaboResearch, in Australia and New Zealand.

Stefan Vogel

Mr Vogel takes on the role after more than seven years with Rabobank in London, where he held two concurrent global positions with the bank - Head of Agri Commodity Markets Research and Global Grains and Oilseeds Sector Strategist.

In his new position, based in Sydney, Mr Vogel leads the Australian and New Zealand

arm of the agribusiness bank's highly-regarded global food and agricultural research division, RaboResearch.

In Australia and New Zealand, RaboResearch comprises a team of 10 specialist agri commodities analysts, who are part of a network of 75 research analysts worldwide focussed on providing comprehensive, leading-edge food and agribusiness research for the bank's clients.

Mr Vogel takes over his new role from Tim Hunt, who left the bank last year.

For all the big news in beef, sign up below to receive our Red Meat newsletter.

