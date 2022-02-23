GrainCorp hopes for end to ransomware payroll issues

GrainCorp ransomware issues close to resolution

DELAYS: Some GrainCorp harvest casuals have faced lengthy waits for pay.

DELAYS: Some GrainCorp harvest casuals have faced lengthy waits for pay.

GrainCorp is hopeful it is finally finished with payroll issues caused by a ransomware attack on a third party provider before Christmas.

The company confirmed it had received over 2000 enquiries from staff due to the attack on workplace management software provider Kronos, which meant some time sheets could not be processed and workers were not paid.

A GrainCorp spokesperson said while it had taken a long time to work through, the dedicated team in charge of resolving the issue was confident it would be finally sorted out within a week.

The attack has hit multi-national Kronos hard, with what was expected to take just a few days to correct instead dragging out over months.

The software glitch meant delays in pay for many harvest casuals.

While the majority of pay claims have now been processed there are still a small number of workers waiting for pay.

The GrainCorp spokesperson said anyone that was still experiencing difficulties as a result of missed pay was urged to contact the company directly for assistance.

