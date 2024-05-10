New varieties, best practice behind wine's future sustainability

A new report into the environmental sustainability of Australian wine has revealed there are more sustainable wines on offer than ever before, but embracing alternative grape varieties could be the next step for the industry.
Sustainable Winegrowing Australia's latest impact report has found 50 per cent of its members are now certified, compared to just 16pc in 2020.
The organisation, which was launched in 2019, works with an independent third-party audit to provide certified trust marks to wineries and vineyards which meet sustainability practices.
Certified members now make up 32pc of Australia's vineyard area, and as of the 2023 vintage, more than 96.1 million bottles worth of certified wine have been produced.
Australian Wine Research Institute general manager of industry development and support Mardi Longbottom said consumers are increasingly conscious about the credentials of what they drink.
"When we're out talking with growers and winemakers, fundamentally most of our industry understands that this is just the right thing to do," Ms Longbottom said.
"It's good for their businesses and it's good for the planet.
"Beyond that, there's strong recognition that there's a business imperative to go through this kind of program.
"That certification enables them to communicate confidently to the marketplace about their sustainability credentials, which are increasingly required to enter and retain access in key global markets."
While the organisation covers growers and winemakers across 65 diverse regions, Ms Longbottom said water and energy efficiency, waste practices and land and soil management were improving rapidly across the board.
56pc of vineyards were achieving best practice on energy usage and soil health, although only 44pc of vineyards and 34pc of wineries were meeting the mark on biodiversity.
The data contributed by members has also helped improve estimates of the impact of the average vineyard at a certain size, with some optimism the industry could meet its 42pc emissions reduction goal before the 2030 target.
Australian growers are increasingly experimenting with alternative varieties in place of traditional grapes, such as the Spanish tempranillo and the Italian sangiovese, the latter of which entered the country's top ten reds for estimated crush in the 2023 vintage.
The popular grenache has also seen growth, where shiraz and cabernet sauvignon have lost ground.
The big six grapes are still dominating shelves, but in Australia's hot and dry conditions - and a changing climate - the hardier varieties of southern Europe are likely to be essential to the industry's continued sustainability.
"There are a number of leaders in this space in Australia who have been trialling different, alternative varieties from the Mediterranean for a number of years," Ms Longbottom said.
"Those emerging varieties are steadily increasing due to their suitability to our warm climate and superior drought tolerance.
"I think this will be the way the Australian wine industry evolves. We will maintain our core varieties that we're known for, but these alternative varieties are almost becoming mainstream.
"A variety like fiano was somewhat unknown several years ago, but now most regular wine drinkers would absolutely recognise fiano."
Innovation when it comes to wine packaging is also likely to help the industry continue to reduce its impact.
The development of screwcap closures in South Australia in the 1960s and 1970s marked a "fundamental shift", according to Ms Longbottom, before their strong adoption by winemakers in the Clare Valley in the early 2000s.
Screwcaps are today commonplace, but the industry is now exploring greener aluminium options which could cut carbon emissions by 35pc.
The development and improvement of lightweight and flatpack bottles could also improve energy efficiency.
Some premium producers are experimenting with an iconically Australian approach - cask wine.
"I think there's certainly an increasing number of producers trialling their products in casks, and in some markets internationally, casks are very common to see on the shelves," Ms Longbottom said.
"And wine that's not necessarily available here in Australia in casks, is available internationally."
