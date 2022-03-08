Female farmers take the lead

Women have been running successful livestock studs and commercial operations, cropping enterprises and associated agribusinesses for decades.



However, a common image of a farmer is male - and their spouse is often thought of as the "farmer's wife". This misconception lingers today despite the enormous weight of evidence to the contrary.

According to QARS19, 22.3 per cent of women own or manage a broadacre farm, while 86.6pc bear some sort of responsibility.

Here are just a few organisations and high profile and not so well known women doing their bit for the future of the industry.

National Farmers Federation president Fiona Simson runs a mixed farming enterprise on the Liverpool Plains in NSW with her family.



The NFF's Diversity in Agriculture Leadership Program aims to boost the representation of women leaders in Australian agriculture. Now in its fifth year, it boasts an alumni of 41 graduates. Applications for the next round open on Tuesday, International Women's Day.

For 21 years, Agrifutures has run the Rural Women's Award. Among the alumni is Robbie Sefton, who runs Seftons communications firms. A mixed farmer, she is a graduate of the Australian Rural Leadership Program and the 2002 RIRDC NSW Rural Woman of the Year.



In January, seven female innovators received the inaugural AgriFutures Rural Women's Acceleration Grant: Fran McLaughlin (Narrandera, NSW), Samantha Sutherland (Mudgee, NSW), Fiona Taylor (Canberra), Julie Sosso (Cooloola Cove, QLD), Janet Price (Toogong, NSW), Patricia Eats (Gatton, QLD) and Tegan Roberts (Bourke, NSW).



Among other women making their mark is Jane Kellock, Farrell Flat, the chair of the South Australian Sheep Industry Blueprint, helping lead the state's industry towards its 2030 goals of an increase of 50pc in value for the sector. She also has advisory and review roles on the SA Livestock Research Council, SA Sheep Advisory Group and Meat & Livestock Australia. All this while being a hands-on woolgrower at her family's farm, including embracing new research opportunities for her enterprise. Off the farm, Jane is also a councillor on the Regional Council of Goyder and is chair of suicide prevention charity Ski for Life.

Stephanie Schmidt, Worlds End, is a farmer and psychologist and the 2020 winner of the the SA Rural Woman of the Year award, recognised for her ACT for Ag program. The program, along with her follow-up course Navigate Together, provides practical skills for farmers to help them build resilience in themselves, their families and their businesses. Stephanie is also strongly involved in her community, including helping re-establish her local SA Country Women's Association branch - in a location with a strong history of the organisation.

Candice Cordy is the Nutrien Ag Solutions Bendigo, Victoria, wool account manager. She has a variety of woolgrowing clients in the central Victorian region, who she works with to promote and market their clips to their best potential. She is also the convener of the Australian Fleece Competition, the biggest event of its kind in the world.

Bron Ellis is the stud principal of Sweetfield Corriedales at Mount Moriac, Vic. She is heavily involved in the show scene and has won a fair few ribbons in her time, including in the interbreed ring. She is a big supporter and mentor of young, up and coming talent in the Corriedale industry.

The dynamic duo, Beth and Remy Streeter, Marlborough, Central Queensland, are the definition of boss women. Together they run the successful Palmvale Brahman stud and in 2020 were rewarded for their hard work when they sold the $140,000 Palmvale Odyssey 3894 at Rockhampton Brahman Week. Individually, Remy has been in demand as an artificial insemination technician and runs Dust & Hide, her own jewellery line.