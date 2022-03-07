Iconic Aussie rail journey is back on track

The iconic Indian Pacific will be crossing the Nullarbor again this week after spending nine months in its stables.



Dubbed one of the world's great train journeys, the three-day east to west crossing will see travellers taking advantage of Western Australia's border reopening.



Guests will take to the tracks from Adelaide on Thursday to make the trip to Perth.



Booking costs per person range between $1445 and $3995.

There is added excitement for the epic journey after the rail line was cut by flash floods in January and has since been repaired.

Journey Beyond, the owner and operator of the Indian Pacific, has been offering special deals on specific departure dates to kickstart the service.



Indian Pacific travellers make a stop for dinner under the stars at Rawlinna in WA.

Floods willing it was planned for the Indian Pacific to make its first full journey between Perth and Sydney on Sunday, March 13.



Peter Egglestone, chief revenue officer for Journey Beyond said it is a milestone for the business to be operating the transcontinental rail journey once again.

MORE READING: Questions raised over Murray-Darling water buyback.

"The Indian Pacific is an epic adventure, crossing three state borders and three time zones, which makes it a remarkable journey, but also one that has been heavily impacted by state border restrictions," Mr. Egglestone said.

The Indian Pacific celebrated 50 years of transcontinental journeys in 2020.



Start the day with all the big news in agriculture! Sign up below to receive our daily Farmonline newsletter.

