Nutrien's strongly supporting women in ag

Nutrien Ag Solutions is taking deliberate action to attract and support more women into the Australian agriculture industry.

With the race for talent tight across all industries, it's clear the agriculture industry must tap into the experience and skills of people that have traditionally been underrepresented in agriculture.



Nutrien Ag Solutions has recognised that new voices, new ideas and new experiences will be a key part of boosting innovation and underpinning the industry's growth.

The company has been vocal about its commitment to creating and sustaining an inclusive workplace, which includes doing all they can to attract and support more women into the ag industry.



Nutrien Ag Solutions category planner Millie Monk, Brisbane, with Nutrien Ag Solutions graduate agronomists Jade Taylor, Dorrigo, Jocelyn Martin, Kerang, Rachel Beer, Wagga Wagga, Imogen McGrath, Cooma, and Theresa Lawrenc, Clermont.

The organisation's 2050 vision is to grow food and fibre for almost 10 billion people around the world - that's why they're raising expectations on what a forward-thinking agriculture company can be.

Nutrien Ag Solutions managing director Rob Clayton and his team are focussed on building an organisation where everyone feels welcome, respected and valued.

"It seems obvious, but the opposite of inclusion is exclusion. So, if we aren't actively striving to be inclusive, then we are probably excluding people and ideas. That's why we've developed a comprehensive plan to help realise our ambition of creating a sense of belonging for everyone," Mr Clayton said.

"Increasing the opportunities for new people to join our workforce isn't just the right thing to do, it also has proven benefits for the industry and strengthens our business through new ideas and perspectives.



"Just as importantly, a diverse workforce also reflects the diversity of our customers and the rural and regional communities in which we operate.



"Ag is a modern and vibrant industry to be a part of, so it's about time we changed the perception about what you need to look like or who you need to be to make a positive contribution and have a successful career in this sector."

In 2021, Nutrien Ag Solutions welcomed 800 new people to the business in locations right across Australia, and more than half of those roles were filled by women.

Beth Lazall, Nutrien Ag Solutions, Bundaberg, Queensland.

Nutrien Ag Solutions Gender Working Group chair Carissa Buckland said the business has already met its target of recruiting 50/50 men and women into new roles.

"This is about finding the best person for the job - and lifting your eyes up and realising the best person for the job might look and sound a little different to who you would traditionally assume would fit in agriculture," Ms Buckland said.



"I'm looking forward to a day where we don't need to have a plan to be diverse and inclusive because it's just part of what we do every day. In the meantime, I'm proud to work in an organisation that wants to lead this important shift in creating more opportunities for women in ag and agribusiness.

"We should recognise the incredible talent and achievements of women in ag. We have some outstanding women in our business breaking new ground for those that come after them.



"This is about supporting our livestock agent Georgia Gorham to be the first woman to conduct livestock auctions in Tasmania, providing the right training and professional development for Amanda Hulm to lead the Goulburn, Crookwell and Moss Vale Nutrien branches, or finding opportunities for Animal Production specialist Bronte Lloyd to inspire a new generation of women in Queensland to consider a career in agriculture."

Nutrien Ag Solutions has also established a program to support women into leadership roles.



The Nutrien Ag Solutions Women's Leadership Mentoring Program is a 12-month opportunity for women in the business to develop their skills to progress their careers and participate at senior leadership levels.

The second cohort of employees participating in the program will graduate next month after a year of one-on-one mentoring, online and virtual training, and professional development opportunities.



The group is made up of eleven outstanding professionals with a broad range of expertise in branch management, IT, real estate, category management, insurance and finance, and a passion for agriculture.

Importantly, Nutrien Ag Solutions has recognised that career planning for the whole workforce is key to ensuring employees fulfill their potential, consider all the career pathways on offer and continue lifelong learning. Nutrien employees access a variety of education opportunities and training tools to improve and develop new skills to advance professionally and personally.

As part of the plan to better reflect and support family friendly practices, Nutrien Ag Solutions recently launched its improved parental leave policy.



Under the new policy, Nutrien Ag Solutions has increased the paid parental leave period for primary carers (both women and men) and partner carers. Paid parental leave is also available for adoption, surrogacy and foster care, and there is greater support and flexibility in place for returning parents to support the transition post parental leave.

Ally Jaffrey, Nutrien Ag Solutions, Crookwell, New South Wales.

"There is much to be proud of and more work to do, but we are all empowered to make a difference and be part of the change," Ms Buckland said.