Work begins on domestic wool processing feasibility study

Deloitte Access Economics have been appointed to conduct a feasibility study into the potential for domestic wool processing facilities as well as new market opportunities for the wool industry.



The WoolProducers Australia project, which received $662,000 in federal government funding in November, will be guided by a steering committee including representatives from Australian Wool Innovation, National Council of Wool Selling Brokers of Australia, Australian Council of Wool Exporters & Processors Inc, Australian Wool Testing Authority, Australian Wool Exchange and Austrade.

WoolProducers CEO Jo Hall said opportunities, changing trade patterns, the risk of emergency animal diseases, Australia's desire to increase its domestic manufacturing capacity, and supply chain expectations on sustainability and transparency would all factor into the study.



"After an extremely competitive tender process we are pleased to engage Deloitte to undertake this work to guide the future of our industry and provide additional benefits to the wider Australian economy," she said.

"The steering committee, and its diverse composition are a core element of the project, providing direct industry linkages and expertise for the Deloitte team, which will also ensure that the final report will be of value to our entire industry."

Industry consultations will take place over the course of the project, with a final report due to be delivered to the Department of Agriculture, Water and the Environment in September.

