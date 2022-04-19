Elly excels at state dairy judging

A 16-year-old from the South Coast blitzed the competition in the RAS/ASC Young Judges Dairy State Final to take home the tri-colour ribbon.

Elly Simms from Riverlane dairy, Numbaa, is thought to be the youngest finalist to win the competition and she did it having never spoken on a microphone before.

"To qualify (for the state competition) I didn't have to use the microphone so today was the first time," she said.

Elly will now take on the national competition as the the NSW representative.

Elly's parents milk Jersey and Holstein cows, and she said her involvement also extended to showing dairy cattle.

"I've been showing cattle since I was young," she said. "I like working with the animals."

Reserve champion went to Lachlan Moore from Taree.

Lachlan has Ayrshires and due to the cancellation of many local shows in the past 12 months was nominated for the state final by his local Agricultural Societies Council of NSW.

"This is the first time I've competed in the final in Sydney so I'm surprise to have done so well," he said.

"I'm very happy with the way I judged today."

The judge, Cameron Yarnold, Wingham, who won the state title in 2013, said the competition among the 13 finalist was strong.

"The thing that set Elly apart was her ability to get the placings of the cattle correct. That gave her the points she needed to hit the front position. She was also very well presented and spoke well about the cattle."

