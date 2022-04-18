Grazier becomes face for disability access following accident

BARRABA grazier Anthony Ferris didn't think he was going to survive when tree fell and crushed him during a farming accident in 2019.

The owner of a 770 hectare grazing property was left without his right leg, a severely damaged left arm and a smashed pelvis when he was cutting down trees for cattle fodder during the drought.



But now he's the face of a video campaign to improve disability employment.



Mr Ferris said after his accident he was advised to sell the property and accept his new limited lifestyle, and while they initially sold their cattle while he was in hospital, he wasn't ready to give up on the business.



"If I hadn't returned to the property, I would have found it very difficult to find work elsewhere," Mr Ferris said.

But Mr Ferris said without the help of Job Access, a government organisation for disability employment, it wouldn't have been likely he'd have been able to return to his home in Barraba.



"I was in the house for a long long time and it doesn't do you much good," Mr Ferris said.

"I really think my recovery has been better just getting out and being able to do day to day things.



"Any contact I've had with Job Access they've wanted to help."

Mr Ferris said the organisation offered financial assistance for a new tractor transmission, fencing and a lamb marking cradle which allow him to continue to help on the farm where he can.

"Those girls on the phone were more excited than I was when they told me they could assist me."

Mr Ferris' story is now part of a video campaign to shed light on disability employment as part of the #EmployTheirAbility initiative.

"I found it very difficult, like most people would, to ever ask for help, it's a really difficult thing to do," he said.

"The whole aim is to get it out there so other people can get help.

"Sometimes you just don't know about these things."

To watch the video and hear more about Anthony's story click here.

