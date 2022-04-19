Illawarra breeders compete for junior heifer

In the Illawarra dairy cattle class a dozen heifers competed for junior champion female with judge Jenny Grey, Kiama, choosing Llandovery Josh's Joan to wear the broad ribbon.

Exhibited by the Hayes family, Girgarre, Vic, the 13 month old heifer by Myrtleholme Josh, was described by the judge as exhibiting classic dairy strength, with good length of neck and hip to pin.



Reserve junior champion female went to Kangawarra Malda 6678, exhibited by Shoalhaven dairy family Tom and Kyleigh Cochrane and naturally sired by their own Kangawarra Ego, described by Mrs Grey as exhibiting a hard top-line, good spring of rib and width across the pins and rump.

Honourable mention went to Jelgowry Beauty 21 by Next Generation Maximum Burn exhibited by Jelgowry Pty Ltd at Bega.

The class of three females not over two years was won by Tom and Kyleigh Cochrane, Kangawarra Illawarras with Dr Ellen Downes, Canowindra, placing second.

SYDNEY ROYAL 2022 RESULTS:

Want to read more stories like this?



Sign up below to receive our e-newsletter delivered fresh to your email in-box twice a week.

