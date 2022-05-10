Farm Online
Home/Beef

Young cattle prices on the rise again, thanks to La Nina

Shan Goodwin
By Shan Goodwin
May 10 2022 - 3:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Rain turns cattle price decline around

RENEWED restocker enthusiasm on the back of widespread rain across key cattle-producing areas has halted the downward slide of young cattle prices.

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Shan Goodwin

Shan Goodwin

National Agriculture Writer - Beef

Shan Goodwin steers ACM’s national coverage of the beef industry. Shan has worked as a journalist for 30 years, the majority of that with agricultural publications. She spent many years as The Land’s North Coast reporter and has visited beef properties and stations throughout the country and overseas. She treats all breeds equally.

Get the latest Australia news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.