Farm Online
Home/Dairy

Dairy embracing change in the face of challenges and headwinds

By David Nation, Managing Director, Dairy Australia
May 22 2022 - 8:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
David Nation thanked farmers for casting their vote in the 2022 Dairy Poll.

The start of this year marked a milestone for our industry.

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

Get the latest Australia news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.