REGIONAL communities are breathing a sigh of relief as Labor reaches enough seats to form government without relying on support from the Greens.
Some rural were nervous a minority Labor government might be forced into adopting Greens policies, such as banning live cattle exports, to ensure supply.
Advertisement
But unlike the 2010 election, Labor has a crossbench of a dozen independent politicians to negotiate with, five of which have already promised to provide the party with the confidence and supply needed to form government.
The Greens have secured two lower house seats, and could win up to five, but will not hold the balance of power due to a wave of "teal" independents.
However, given Labor has reached the magically number of 76 seats, it can form government without negotiating with the crossbench.
Over the past decade, the Coalition has effectively used the "Labor-Greens alliance" of the 2010 minority government to attack and wedge Labor.
As a result, Labor has tried to distance itself from the Greens and repeatedly said it would not form a coalition with the Greens.
The only way the Greens could force issues onto the agenda, is if the party attempted to use particular policies - such as banning live cattle exports - as a bargain chip for its support in the Senate.
But Labor will also have a range of independent and minor party politicians on the Senate crossbench to negotiate with - meaning it's unlikely they will need to heed Green demands to get legislation passed.
While the impact of Labor's snap live cattle ban in 2011 continues to loom large in the minds of many rural voters, it's unlikely an Albanese Government will repeat the same mistake twice.
Despite announcing a policy to phase out live sheep exports, Labor has repeatedly vowed not to touch the live cattle exports, even going as far to promise it would "continue to support this important industry".
National Rural Affairs reporter, focusing on rural politics and issues. Whisper g'day mate to me at jamieson.murphy@austcommunitymedia.com.au
National Rural Affairs reporter, focusing on rural politics and issues. Whisper g'day mate to me at jamieson.murphy@austcommunitymedia.com.au
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.