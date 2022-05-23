Farm Online
Home/Politics

Why Albanese won't form Labor-Greens minority government

Jamieson Murphy
By Jamieson Murphy
May 23 2022 - 5:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
OPTIONS: New Prime Minister Anthony Albanese won't have to negotiate with the Greens to form government. Photo: Sitthixay Ditthavong

REGIONAL communities are breathing a sigh of relief as Labor reaches enough seats to form government without relying on support from the Greens.

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Jamieson Murphy

Jamieson Murphy

National Rural Affairs reporter

National Rural Affairs reporter, focusing on rural politics and issues. Whisper g'day mate to me at jamieson.murphy@austcommunitymedia.com.au

Get the latest Australia news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.