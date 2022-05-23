Farm Online

Japanese encephalitis outbreak claims a second NSW death

Chris McLennan
By Chris McLennan
Updated May 23 2022 - 10:55pm, first published 10:30pm
SAD NEWS: Jackie Monk has paid tribute to her husband David Kiefel who died from a mosquito bite. Picture: supplied.

The danger from the still spreading Japanese encephalitis is far from over despite the cooling weather reducing populations of mosquitoes.

