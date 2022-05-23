The danger from the still spreading Japanese encephalitis is far from over despite the cooling weather reducing populations of mosquitoes.
A second man has died in NSW in the surprise JEV outbreak which began earlier this year.
Advertisement
The man in his 60s from Corowa was diagnosed with the virus in early March and died in hospital at Albury on Friday.
On February 13, a man in his 70s from Griffith died from the disease which has infected 13 people in NSW since the first cases were detected in late February.
Five people have now died in NSW, Victoria, Queensland and South Australia from JEV infections.
Large numbers of commercial piggeries in those four states have been found to be hosting infected animals.
Distraught wife Jackie Monk has paid tribute to husband David Kiefel who died on Friday at Albury hospital after a three-month struggle with encephalitis.
The virus resulted in permanent quadriplegia for Mr Kiefel, 61, who had been in intensive care.
Mr Kiefel became ill following a mosquito bite in mid-February.
The NSW health department said: "While evidence shows mosquito numbers have declined, it remains important that people ... continue to take steps to avoid mosquito bites.
"NSW Health has been working closely with local health districts and primary health networks in affected areas to coordinate vaccination efforts."
Health authorities have been rolling out vaccines to protect piggery workers and government animal health teams working on the outbreak.
It is still not known how JEV entered Australia.
Start the day with all the big news in agriculture! Sign up below to receive our daily Farmonline newsletter.
ACM national rural property writer based in Bacchus Marsh, Victoria. Career journalist. Multi award winner.
ACM national rural property writer based in Bacchus Marsh, Victoria. Career journalist. Multi award winner.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.