Regional housing valuations rose 23.9pc in the past year (ahead of metro at 14.6pc rise).

Farmland sale prices are soaring.

The bank's rural commodities index is now more than 20pc higher than a year ago.

Wellbeing in rural areas is at its highest since mid-2018, with the regions second, both significantly ahead of capital cities.

Holidays top the list of expected major household purchases over the next year for all Australians, with the regions expected to benefit.

Demand for agricultural loans was up 18.6pc, and up 12pc for regional loans in past year.

Demand for equipment finance is up 32pc more in regional Australia than before the pandemic.

Transaction account deposits up 20.6pc for agribusiness and over 15.2pc for regional businesses year on year.

Low unemployment.