Cattle prices shift up as rain keeps supply low

Shan Goodwin
Shan Goodwin
May 24 2022 - 3:15am
Rain pulls numbers from cattle market, pushes prices up

VERY few cows and heifers, or their progeny, are likely to leave grassed-up paddocks in the next few months, pointing to solid support for the cattle market as the rebuild kicks up a notch.

National Agriculture Writer - Beef

Shan Goodwin steers ACM’s national coverage of the beef industry. Shan has worked as a journalist for 30 years, the majority of that with agricultural publications. She spent many years as The Land’s North Coast reporter and has visited beef properties and stations throughout the country and overseas. She treats all breeds equally.

