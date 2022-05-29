Farm Online
Home/Agribusiness

One year on from the JBS cyber attack, critical infrastructure remains a target

Melody Labinsky
By Melody Labinsky
May 29 2022 - 8:05pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Heightened risk: The Five Eyes intelligence alliance has warned critical infrastructure, such as the transport and food and beverage sector, could be targeted by cyber criminals. Pictures: Shutterstock

Today marks one year since Russian hackers targeted the world's largest meat processing company.

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Melody Labinsky

Melody Labinsky

National machinery and agtech writer

More from Agribusiness

Get the latest Australia news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.