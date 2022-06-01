Farm Online
Home/Agribusiness
Watch

Eden Brew prepares for market, says it needs to tone down its milk colour

Chris McLennan
By Chris McLennan
June 1 2022 - 7:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

The fake milk favourite of the CSIRO has won more financial support from the national science agency's venture spinoff.

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Chris McLennan

Chris McLennan

National Rural Property Writer

ACM national rural property writer based in Bacchus Marsh, Victoria. Career journalist. Multi award winner.

More from Agribusiness

Get the latest Australia news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.