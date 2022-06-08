Farm Online
Home/Sheep & Goats

Environment footprint scores for new EU labels won't weigh in wools favour, experts say

Kristen Frost
By Kristen Frost
June 8 2022 - 6:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
GETTING IT RIGHT: The European Union plans to introduce a labelling legislation to provide information on a product's environmental credentials. But it may not be all good news for the wool industry.

Looking to be global leaders on the environmental footprint of clothing, the European Union plans to introduce a labelling legislation to provide information on a product's environmental credentials.

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Kristen Frost

Kristen Frost

National Sheep and Wool Writer

Get the latest Australia news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.