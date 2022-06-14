Colac-based milk processor Bulla Dairy Foods has leapt to the top of the farmgate milk price pack, announcing a further step up - this time of up to $9.50 a kilogram Milk Solids.
Fonterra and Saputo joined Bulla in announcing step-ups, late last week.
Saputo Dairy Australia advised suppliers its opening weighted average farm gate milk price for non-exclusive supply has been increased to $8.80 per kilogram milk solids.
That was an increase of 21 cents per kilogram of butterfat and 42c/kg of protein.
Fonterra told farmers its weighted average farmgate milk price would be $8.80 a kilogram of milk solids, comprising 47c/kg of butterfat and of 65c/kg of protein.
Bulla's Dairy and Procurement general manager Rohan Davies said the company was pleased to announce an updated milk price, ahead of the coming season, which would see the majority of suppliers receive between $9.30 - $9.50/kg MS.
"Bulla is now confirming its supplier contracts as we get closer to the start of the new season, and we're pleased to announce this increase today as part of that process," Mr Davies said.
The company said milk price was a guaranteed minimum for the season and further step-ups would be announced as business conditions permitted.
Mr Davies announced the updated opening milk price, up from its initial announcement of $7.40-8.00/kg MS.
The company said its price bands were based on the previous two years of supply.
Reference solids were 4 per cent butterfat and 3.2pc protein, while the protein to butterfat ratio is 2:1.
Saputo has also increased its farmgate milk price.
Saputo Dairy Australia has announced a rise in its opening farm gate milk price for the 2022-23 financial year.
On Saturday morning the company announced it had bumped up its non-exclusive minimum price to $8.80/kg MS.
"This is an increase of 21 cents per kilogram of butterfat and 42c/kg of protein. Our exclusive minimum milk price has been increased by the same rates," a spokesman said.
Fonterra Australia also announced a step-up, late last week.
