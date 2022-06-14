Farm Online
Home/Dairy

Bulla pushes farmgate milk price well above $9 a kilogram Milk Solids

June 14 2022 - 2:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
BIG JUMP: Bulla Dairy Foods has announced a huge jump in its opening farmgate milk price.

Colac-based milk processor Bulla Dairy Foods has leapt to the top of the farmgate milk price pack, announcing a further step up - this time of up to $9.50 a kilogram Milk Solids.

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

Get the latest Australia news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.