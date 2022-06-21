CFMoto's next generation of all-terrain vehicles have arrived in Australia.
The company has upgraded its CForce 400 and 400 EPS models as well as its best selling ATV in Australia, the 520 EPS.
Advertisement
Towing capacity on the new ATVs is a hefty 612kg, up from 350kg, and there's 50 per cent more front and rear rack loading capacity.
The turning radius has been improved and is now down to 5.6 metres one-up.
Meanwhile the frames are 10pc lighter and 30pc stronger and the fuel capacity has been increased by 21pc.
In response to feedback from CFMoto customers, who pinpointed excessive heat from the header pipe as an issue, there's now 25pc less leg area temperature.
The handlebar has been positioned higher and closer to the rider and a lower foot brake improves body position.
Arched A-arm front suspension and revised shock absorber settings have delivered an improved ground clearance (up to 254mm) and a 26pc increase in suspension travel - now 190mm at the front and 225mm at the rear.
Read more:
The CForce 400 has Sky Blue livery, steel wheels, halogen headlights, 3.5-inch LCD dash, steel racks, 24-inch tyres.
On the CForce 400 EPS the livery is Lava Orange and it has alloy wheels, halogen headlights, 3.5-inch LCD dash, 2500-pound winch, steel racks and 24-inch tyres.
The CForce 520 EPS includes Force Red livery, alloy wheels, handguards, LED lights, five-inch LCD dash with Bluetooth connectivity, 2500-pound winch, plastic racks and 25-inch tyres.
CFMoto Australia director Michael Poynton said the CFMoto middleweight ATV range had been a key pillar of its business for a long time.
"All three models have been absolute warriors, but the time was right for an update and CFMoto has obliged by delivering a range with improvements and refinements across the board," Mr Poynton said.
"We're looking forward to showcasing the latest and greatest in CFMoto ATV ingenuity."
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.